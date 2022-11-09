Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Point Income Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE EIC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

