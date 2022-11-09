E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EINC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

E Automotive stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,442. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.90 and a 52-week high of C$22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.20. The company has a market cap of C$219.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

