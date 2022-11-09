E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Scotiabank

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EICCF. National Bank Financial cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of E Automotive from C$12.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EICCF remained flat at 3.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.43. E Automotive has a one year low of 3.27 and a one year high of 7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

