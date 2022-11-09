E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of EICCF stock remained flat at 3.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.43. E Automotive has a 1-year low of 3.27 and a 1-year high of 7.18.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

