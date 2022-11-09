Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

