Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) rose 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

In other Duos Technologies Group news, major shareholder Norman H. Pessin acquired 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,186. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 115.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 519,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,283,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 829,546 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.