Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

