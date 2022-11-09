Duality Advisers LP Takes $3.81 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

