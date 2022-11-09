Duality Advisers LP Raises Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,946 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for about 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21,740.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 613,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 610,699 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,962,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 372,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 47,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

