Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 71,915 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,818,000 after buying an additional 117,922 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 198,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,965. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

