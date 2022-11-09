Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 27,808 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,753. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

