Duality Advisers LP Invests $5.52 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.21. 37,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

