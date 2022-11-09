Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.32 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDXX traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $380.24. 18,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,213. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

