Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.83 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 1.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.52. 16,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.69%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

