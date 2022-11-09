Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 45,228 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 64,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,378. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.