Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.19. 63,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,489. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.43. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.64.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

