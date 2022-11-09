Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 35,447 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 437.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.3% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 27,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 33.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

MKSI stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. 32,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

