Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) traded up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

