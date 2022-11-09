Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 715,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,942,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 365,000 shares of company stock worth $5,756,340 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Dorian LPG by 51.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

