Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 130,836 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4,243.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,087. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

