Dohj LLC Sells 220 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dohj LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 49.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 15.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 481.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $220,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,674. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

