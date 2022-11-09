Dohj LLC Has $13.35 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 264.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 50,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.