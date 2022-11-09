Dohj LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. 4,043,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,624. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

