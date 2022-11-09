Dohj LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dohj LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. 306,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $110.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

