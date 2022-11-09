Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Shares Down 0.4%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

