DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$3.43.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

