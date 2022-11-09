DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance
DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$3.43.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
