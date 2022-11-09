Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 1,138,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,777,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

