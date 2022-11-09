Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 278 ($3.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.65) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($3.80) to GBX 215 ($2.48) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 240 ($2.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 265.88 ($3.06).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON DLG traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 193.75 ($2.23). 1,040,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.70 ($1.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 313.70 ($3.61). The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 965.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.08.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.