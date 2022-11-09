Diodes (DIOD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD):

11/8/2022 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Diodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Diodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $100.00.

11/7/2022 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2022 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2022 – Diodes had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/29/2022 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2022 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 1,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,093,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

