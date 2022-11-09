Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Price Tops $3.47

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00018756 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $28.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.62948079 USD and is up 91.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

