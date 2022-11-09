DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.96 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,697. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 215.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

