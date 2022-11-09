Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) EVP Sells $60,210.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $456,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Digimarc stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,691. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 633.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 112.8% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 69,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 76,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digimarc Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

