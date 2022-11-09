Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. 2,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $381.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

