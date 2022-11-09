Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $183.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,597,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.