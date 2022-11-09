dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00006051 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $195.62 million and approximately $81.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00313108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001049 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00017392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000295 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.73745886 USD and is down -18.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

