Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPSGY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($71.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($50.50) to €45.00 ($45.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($64.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $65.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.26.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.