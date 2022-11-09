Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $70.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.74.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 152.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 222.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,729,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,037,000 after buying an additional 1,193,529 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,301,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after buying an additional 936,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.