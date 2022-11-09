Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $70.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.74.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 152.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 222.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,729,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,037,000 after buying an additional 1,193,529 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $62,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,379,000 after buying an additional 962,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,301,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after buying an additional 936,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

