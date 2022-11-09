Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $35.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,334,000. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

