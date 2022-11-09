Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target to GBX 3,100

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Investec cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($30.80) to GBX 2,750 ($31.66) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,717.50.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF remained flat at $34.83 on Wednesday. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

