DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

