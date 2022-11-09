Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,930,356 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.