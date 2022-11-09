Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 7.0 %

DCTH stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth about $559,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

