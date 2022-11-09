DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0447

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00129919 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00218211 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028200 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,750,449 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

