Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 44,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 73,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.
Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
