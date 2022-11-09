Davis R M Inc. Sells 4,280 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Microchip Technology worth $61,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 5,482,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,609. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.