Davis R M Inc. Sells 101,399 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,536 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 101,399 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.27% of Akamai Technologies worth $39,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after buying an additional 136,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

AKAM stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.08. 4,317,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

About Akamai Technologies



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

