DataHighway Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.15 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $122.15 million and approximately $598,726.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00023879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00550365 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.36 or 0.28667616 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000371 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,894,799 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.93366336 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $707,388.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

