Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

DAR stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. 31,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

