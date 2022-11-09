DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.62 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00006558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $137.62 million and $6.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

