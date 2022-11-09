Daniel Tillett Buys 4,826 Shares of Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett bought 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,152.89 ($7,242.13).
Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Daniel Tillett bought 23,914 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.87 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,814.84 ($29,100.54).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Tillett bought 83,954 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,473.33 ($107,450.22).
Race Oncology Price Performance
About Race Oncology
